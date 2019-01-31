RESIDENT EVIL 8 Allegedly Focuses On The Origins Of Eveline As Capcom Is Discussing Remaking RE3
According to Resident Evil 2 Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, green-lighting RE3: Remake depends on how fans of the acclaimed series react to the recent remake of RE2. Considering that the all-new title currently is the highest-rated video game of the year, it's safe to say that the vast majority of players and critics alike approve the reimagined version of one of the most beloved horror titles of all time.
Capcom is reportedly already developing Resident Evil 8, putting the spotlight on the main antagonist of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – Remake may be announced relatively soon...
While we still know nothing about the future of the series, the latest report suggests that fans of RE2 and 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are in for a treat. All the information you will read down below originate from Twitter account EvilVR, that leaked the release date of RE2's "1-Shot" demo long before Capcom officially announced the trail version – but you still should take it with a grain of salt.
If the report is true, Resident Evil 8 will continue the storyline that started in RE7, focusing on the origins of Eveline, the first E-Type bioweapon, designed to eliminate enemies without the need for combat. Apparently, the game "will take place on a recently abandoned island where the secret laboratory is located.” Unlike Biohazard, RE8 will reportedly feature a third-person camera view.
EvilVR's sources claim that the works on RE8 started a year ago and the game is being development by a relatively small team, but the exact number hasn't been given just yet. Although the game's status is allegedly advanced, Capcom still hasn't decided if they want to make it a mainline game (like RE7) or the series' spin-off. EvilVR also notes that “some concepts from 3.5 (hook-man) will be borrowed for 8" and “hallucinations will play a big part, getting players confused on what’s real or not.”
When it comes to remaking Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, EvilVR said it's Capcom's priority, but the studio is still discussing it internally. Given that the original used RE2's gameplay mechanics, assets, and tools, it shouldn't be surprising that the Japanese studio is planning to release the next remake before RE8, at least in EvilVR's opinion. The leaker also revealed that Capcom "has no interest in remaking Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6," which would make sense, as all these games still hold up pretty well on their own.
Although the report may be grounded in reality, none of it has been officially confirmed. As a reminder, Capcom has already announced that they will be attending this year's E3, despite Sony's absence.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!
