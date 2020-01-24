RUMOUR: New RESIDENT EVIL Game Allegedly In The Works Right Now; Expected For Next Year
We may have some great news for fans of the Resident Evil series, as a new rumour is suggesting that Capcom is currently working on yet another Resident Evil game — besides the remake of the soon-to-be-released Resident Evil 3 — and that this new title could be releasing next year.
It's time to grab the salt one more time, as a new rumour doing the rounds seems to suggest that Capcom is currently working on yet another Resident Evil game.
According to Twitter user @AestheticGamer1 — an insider who has recently been leaking information about the video game industry that has turned out to be true — Capcom would currently be working on a new entry in the Resident Evil series, but it isn't the long-rumoured Resident Evil 8.
Things get even more interesting as it's also revealed that Capcom would also be working on a completely different game that is also using the RE Engine that Capcom initially designed for Resident Evil 7, and has been using ever since.
Capcom has recently filed trademarks for the long-neglected Dino Crisis series, and considering how similar this series is to Resident Evil, it could well-be the mysterious new game using the RE Engine. We'll have to wait for an official announcement, but this is definitely some exciting news.
