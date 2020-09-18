RWBY: WayForward And Arc System Works Are Creating A Game Based On The Hit Anime

A brand new game based on the hit anime RWBY is being developed by WayForward and Arc System Works. Hit the jump to learn more about the new game!

Created by Monty Oum and released by Rooster Teeth in 2013, RWBY is a western anime that, throughout its run, has managed to carve a rather large place for itself in the fanbase. The series has been so well developed; in fact, many believe that the show even originated in Japan!

While the series has become a massive hit worldwide, even released a huge amount of merchandise surrounding the characters, the property has yet to break into the world of video games. However, that is all about to change thanks to game developers WayForward and Arc System Works.

According to, WayForward, the team at Rooster Teeth will be working with them and ArcSys to create a brand new game centered in the world of RWBY! Not much is known about how the game will play or even the genre, but hopefully, more will be known as time passes.

With games like Dragon Ball Fighterz and Guilty Gear backing up ArcSys, maybe the game will be a fighting title?





4 Teenage girls form Team RWBY and train to fight crime and monsters known as the Grimm, while the world of Remnant remains on the brink of an all out war. The story takes place in the world of Remnant, which is filled with supernatural forces and shadowy creatures known as the Grimm.



The upcoming RWBY game is gearing towards a 2021 release!