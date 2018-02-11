Someone Has Perfectly Recreated MIGHTY MORPHING POWER RANGERS' Megazord In SOULCALIBER VI

A fan of both Mighty Morphing Power Rangers and SoulCaliber VI has combined the two with this awesome custom character which perfectly recreates the iconic Megazord.





Check it out below: If you aren't already aware, SoulCaliber VI features a pretty awesome and extensive character customisation system. Players have been using the editor to manufacture incredible creations of their own. Be it an original idea or a recreation of a character from another franchise, odds are that you'll be able to make it in SoulCaliber's newest instalment.One fan has lovingly and perfectly recreated the iconic Megazord mecha from Mighty Morphing Power Rangers. The in-game character sports the big red horns, the mishmashed and colourful limbs - it's exactly what you'd want from a fan-made, in-game, custom character. Credit goes to a Reddit user by the name of KaizergidorahXi for creating this masterpiece.Check it out below:

What do you think of the custom character? Have you tried out SoulCaliber VI's character customisation?



