SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Check Out These Official, New Stills From The Upcoming Movie
In less than a month's time, Sonic the Hedgehog will be in theatres. The upcoming video game movie stars Ben Schwartz as the titular character, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, and Jeff Fowler directs.
Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres on February 14th. Some more official stills from the upcoming video game movie have surfaced online. Check 'em out!
There have been stills and TV spots aplenty for the last couple of days what with the film's release impending. Thirteen new stills surfaced last week — as you can see here — and now another four have made their way online. This quartet comes courtesy of a Ukranian film distributor and Tails' Channel.
The first feature the titular speedster, with glowing eyes, raring to go. Sonic can be seen in the second one behind Tom Wachowksi and his Speed Gun. Another feature the pair possibly bidding each other farewell — according to speculation. The final one feature Dr. Robotnik alongside Agent Stone and a US Army Major — played by Neal McDonough.
Check out the new stills below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
