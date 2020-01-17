SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Twitter Hashtag Icon & Instagram Mood Filter Now Available
On Valentine's Day (February 14th), the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will debut in theatres across the world — including Mainland China. The titular speedster is voiced by Ben Schwartz and Dr. Robotnik is played by Jim Carrey. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play a pair of new characters called Tom and Maddie Wachowski while Jeff Fowler directs.
With the upcoming movie's release less than one month away, Instagram and Twitter have introduced an official Sonic the Hedgehog face filter and hashflag.
Over on Twitter and Instagram, an official hashflag and face filter have been introduced. These new features are specifically available as tie-ins with the upcoming video game movie (via Gamefragger). The hashflag is a small image of Sonic that appears alongside the #SonicMovie and #CatchSonic hashtags on Twitter.
Instagram's new face filter assigns you a mood using an image of Sonic from the upcoming movie. For example, you could be assigned a picture of the speedster cheering or looking downtrodden. The movie's official Twitter account recently shared demonstrations of the filter and hashflags — check it out below (via @SonicMovie):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
