SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Official Promo Shows Off New Footage & Feature Reference To The Rock
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be releasing in theatres on February 14th, 2020 — Valentine's Day. The feature wil star Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter
The official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has released a new promo which features new footage and a reference to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check it out...
The host of The Game Awards teased that the gaming event would feature something fun to do with the upcoming, live-action video game movie. However, that turned out to be untrue. Though, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account has released a brief, new promotional video which shows off some new footage.
We can see Sonic first arriving in our world and asking: "Where am I? What year is it? Is The Rock president?" This is a reference to actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who once stated that he might run for President. There's also some action-packed clips which feature the titular speedster up against Robotnik's drones. Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
