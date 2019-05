SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: The Release Of The Live-Action Movie Has Been Pushed Back By Three Months

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

The director of Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog movie, Jeff Fowler, recently took to Twitter () to reveal that the live-action film's release date has been pushed back by four months.Sonic the Hedgehog's theatrical debut was originally set to arrive in theatres in November 2019, however, now it will release on Valentine's Day of next year:If you've been following the film, you'll likely be aware of the reason why the film has been delayed by multiple months. The director even hinted at it with his tweet's hashtag.The first trailer revealed Sonic's new look for the movie and it was frankly upsetting to fans (and just about anybody else with a set of eyes). While still blue and adorned with spiky hair, Sonic was too humanoid in nature, having human teeth and being uncomfortably muscular.Fowler similarly took to social media last month to announce that the speedster's look would be redone because of the backlash. Some were worried that this would mean the CGI artists would be overworked, however, the film being delayed until February should allow them a healthy amount of time to get the job done.