SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: The Release Of The Live-Action Movie Has Been Pushed Back By Three Months
The director of Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog movie, Jeff Fowler, recently took to Twitter (@fowltown) to reveal that the live-action film's release date has been pushed back by four months.
Jeff Fowler, the director of Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog, recently took to Twitter to announce that the live-action movie will release on February 14th, 2020.
Sonic the Hedgehog's theatrical debut was originally set to arrive in theatres in November 2019, however, now it will release on Valentine's Day of next year: February 14th, 2020.
If you've been following the film, you'll likely be aware of the reason why the film has been delayed by multiple months. The director even hinted at it with his tweet's hashtag.
The first trailer revealed Sonic's new look for the movie and it was frankly upsetting to fans (and just about anybody else with a set of eyes). While still blue and adorned with spiky hair, Sonic was too humanoid in nature, having human teeth and being uncomfortably muscular.
Fowler similarly took to social media last month to announce that the speedster's look would be redone because of the backlash. Some were worried that this would mean the CGI artists would be overworked, however, the film being delayed until February should allow them a healthy amount of time to get the job done.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]