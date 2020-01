SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: This Cute, New TV Spot Sees Baby Sonic Speed Through Green Hill Zone

A new TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog features a baby version of the titular speedster and a peaceful island that fans will definitely recognise. Hit the jump...

Sonic the Hedgehog has long been one of gaming's most iconic characters and he will finally be making the jump to the big screen on February 14th. Jeff Fowler directs the video game movie while Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter star. The former two of those actors will be playing the titular speedster and the dastardly Dr. Robotnik respectively.As of late, Paramount Pictures has been pumping out TV spots for the upcoming, live-action movie. For example, a recent one seemed to feature a hint that Super Sonic will appear in the movie —A Japanese TV spot released earlier this month and revealed an adorable, young version of the titular speedster.Finally, an English version of that spot has been released — so now we can finally understand what's being said. The spot features Sonic as he recalls his childhood living on an island that fans will certainly recognise. It's Green Hill Zone! Check out the new TV spot below (via):

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.