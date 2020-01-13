SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: This Exciting TV Spot Features Action-Packed, New Footage
In exactly one month's time, Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theatres in his very own feature film. The upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter — the former two of which play the titular speedster and Dr. Robotnik respectively. Jeff Fowler serves as director.
With only one month to go until Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres, Paramount has started releasing TV spots for the live-action video game movie. Here's the first one...
There's a bit of action-packed and exciting, new footage. Sonic charges himself up with fluorescent energy before taking on Dr. Robotnik in what seems to be a big boss battle. There's some fun as Sonic pokes finger-guns at Robotnik's drones — he might as well throw a "You're too slow!" at them as he casually evades their fire.
Check out the spot below (via @TailsChannel):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
