Spike Chunsfot's AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Gets Fantastic Limited Edition; Pre-Orders Now Available

AI: The Somnium Files , Spike Chunsoft's new detective thriller game, has been revealed to be getting a fantastic Limited Edition; pre-orders for the game are currently available.

The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.

After quite a while since we had news from Spike Chunsoft's, with the game being announced in July of last year, the developer has finally released a brand-new trailer, as well as announced that the detective thriller will also be getting a fantastic limited edition.features designs by manga and anime artist Yusuke Kozaki(Intrigue in the Bakumatsu - Irohanihoheto, Speed Grapher, and Under the Dog) and directed byKotaro Uchikoshi, and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on theAs per the, players will be getting iriginal artwork by Kozaki on the game's outer box, the REVERIES IN THE RaiN soundtrack, a 6 inch tall A-set acrylic stand, 3 A-set vynil stickers, the 30+ THOUGHTS REMaiM BELOW Artbook, and a physical copy of either the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch version of the game.Take a look:



AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on the 25th of July.