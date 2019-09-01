Square Enix Show Off Ten More Awesome Keyblades That You'll Be Able To Unlock In KINGDOM HEARTS III

Each of Kingdom Hearts III 's worlds will also come with an aptly-themed keyblade - which you'll be able to unlock and fight the Heartless with. Check them out...





The official Twitter account for the long-running game series ( @KINGDOMHEARTS ) posted multiple pictures of the weapons, each of which are based on the game's Disney-themed worlds. That means there's one based on Frozen, Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Monsters Inc., Tangled, Hercules, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even Winnie the Pooh.



Which Keyblade are you most excited to use in #KingdomHearts III? pic.twitter.com/AME9kJyxQK — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 9, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.