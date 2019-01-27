SUPER ROBOT WARS DD Mobile Game Previews 6-Minute Gameplay

Publisher Bandai Namco's upcoming mecha mobile game, Super Robot Wars DD , has released a full 6-minute gameplay demo. Here is what the video talks about and more information on the title.





The official 876TV (Bandai Namco) YouTube channel has uploaded a new 6.56-minute gameplay video for the upcoming mecha mobile game Super Robot Wars DD. The video has new footage of the game, several action scenes with mechas and shows characters from the four different worlds.

World 1 features classic Super Robots, Dunbine, and Devilman, and is meant to be a callback to the classic era of SRW titles.



World 2 features series and a tone that is meant to mirror the Alpha series of games, featuring Voltes V, GaoGaiGar, Zeta Gundam, Evangelion, Char’s Counterattack, and Gundam UC.

World 3 features series from the ‘00s like Gundam SEED, Gundam 00, Code Geass, and Fullmetal Panic!, and is meant to harken back to the Z series.

World 4 is original to SRW DD, and features a mishmash of old and new, like new debuts Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, SPT Layzner, Zegapain, Valvrave, and VOTOMS.



The game will be out for both iOS and Android devices with a release date of 2019 in Japan. Here are the series that will be featured in the title:



Devilman (original manga version) Kotetsu Zieg Getter Robo: Armageddon MazinKaiser Chō Denji Robo Combattler V Chō Denji Machine Voltes V Aura Battler Dunbine Armored Trooper Votoms Aoki Ryūsei SPT Layzner GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Zegapain Zegapain ADP Valvrave the Liberator Mobile Suit Z Gundam Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Mobile Suit Gundam UC Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Full Metal Panic! Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance



Super Robot Wars DD will have both original characters and mechas, it will be free-to-play with in-app puchases and it has pre-registrations open right now. The game features the theme song D.D by JAM Project.



This series of video games began with Super Robot Wars back in April 20, 1991. This game was released for the Game Boy and eventually hit the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2014. The game used to have characters form the Universal Century Gundam series only. Now, the new game will feature all of the previously-mentioned mechas.