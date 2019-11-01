TALES OF VESPERIA DEFINITIVE EDITION Launches Today And Gets New Trailer Showcasing Some Of Its Features
As the tenth entry in the Tales of series, Bandai Namco's Tales of Vesperia was originally released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2008; although the game was only released in Japan and didn't see the light of day in the West.
Bandai Namco is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Tales of Vesperia with the release of Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, which has become available today for consoles and PC.
Now, Bandai Namco is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Tales of Vesperia, and they decided to give the original game an overhaul in graphics by remastering it in HD in the form of Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition — coming out for the first time in the West for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
Not only does Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition feature slightly more polished graphics, but it is also adding Patty Lafleur and Flynn Scifo as new playable characters — as well as including new Mystic Artes such as Indignation, Ultimate Elementia, Lightning Flash, Mega Flashbang Ultra X Bomber, Crisis Rain, Dragon's Moon Spear, and Yuri's Heavenly Bladewing that fans of the Tales of series can enjoy now that Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition has just become available.
A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all.
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC is available today.
