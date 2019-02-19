THE WORLD NEXT DOOR: Viz Media Released A New Trailer Ahead Of The Game's Release

Upcoming game The World next Door is set to be released by Viz Media and as a new trailer to show too! Hit the jump to check out the new game!

Viz Media is set to release Rose City Game's The World Next Door, on Nintendo Switch, PC, the Humble Store, Itch,io and GOG.com. The exciting thing about this news is that it allows an American based company to help unveil a brand new game and for Viz Media, a partly Japanese company, to branch out and start releasign content on a brand new entertainment patform. With this news a brand new trailer for the game has been released ahead of the release date. It can be seen right here!







The game follows Jun, a teenage girl who is trapped in a world of magical beasts in a parallel world and is set to release the narrative puzzle game on March 28th. Ecited for this new game or what this means for Viz Media and video games as a whole? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

