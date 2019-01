The Worlds Of NARUTO And HUNTER X HUNTER Collide In All-New JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailer

Fans of Naruto and Hunter x Hunter , rejoice! Bandai Namco has released an all-new gameplay trailer for Jump Force , pitting Naruto and Gon against each other and you don't want to miss that epic showdown...

We've seen your votes on who you think would win! Now watch your favorite shinobi and hunter as they battle in JUMP FORCE! (Brought to you by @OrigCupNoodles)



Pre-order #JUMPFORCE today and #UniteToFight when the game launches on Feb. 15th: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/5h7rWVRFqw — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 22 stycznia 2019

Step onto the Konoha Stage to see the magnificent Hokage Rock, honoring all the previous leaders of the village.



Take the battle to Hidden Leaf Village when #JUMPFORCE launches on February 15th. Pre-order today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/Grk0JEcWue — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 21 stycznia 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Considering that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has already launched (with the PC version releasing next month), Bandai Namco can now focus solely on the promotional campaign of Jump Force – one of most ambitious crossovers in recent memory, uniting heroes and villains from the well-known manga and anime series such as Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Rurouni Kenshin, and many, many others.Bandai Namco has released four all-new screenshots, detailing Konohagakure, also known as Hidden Leaf Village. In the Naruto universe, it's set in one of the Five Great Shinobi Countries. Fans of Masashi Kishimoto's manga should be happy to hear that one of the most powerful of the ninja villages will be depicted in Jump Force with an amazing attention to detail, as you can see for yourself below.The Japanese developer and publisher has also shared a brand new gameplay footage that if focused entirely on the epic fight between Naruto and Gon, one of the main characters of the Hunter x Hunter series. Gon won't be the only hero from the HxH franchise that will be featured in the upcoming video game, as all the fans will also have a chance to play as Killua, Hisoka and Kurapika. Take a look:

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.