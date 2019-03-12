These Brand-New Covers For RESIDENT EVIL 3 Confirm That Capcom Is Working On A Remake
We have some great news for fans of Capcom's Resident Evil series, as it has been unofficially confirmed that the developer is currently working on a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake; a remake that has been rumoured since the Resident Evil 2 remake was released.
A remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis has been unofficially confirmed, and rumour has it that Capcom will be unveiling the new title during the Jump Festa 2020 event.
The information comes from PlayStation Network tracker site Gamstat, which has recently posted the covers for the Resident Evil 3(also known as Biohazard RE:3 in Japan) remake and Biohazard RE:3 Z Version — which is likely a deluxe edition of the base game.
We also have information that reveals Capcom will be unveiling, at the very list, one more game during the Jump Festa 2020 event, so chances that this new game is the Residnet Evil 3 remake are pretty high now that these covers have managed to make their way online.
The Jump Festa 2020 event will be held on the 21st and 22nd of December, so now all we have to do is play the waiting game and keep our fingers crossed for Capcom to drop a trailer and an official release date for the Resident Evil 3 remake.
