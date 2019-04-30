TOKYO GHOUL Creator Is Working On Nintendo Switch Game

Creator of the popular anime, Tokyo Ghoul, is now hard at work on a new video game for the Nintendo Switch. The game is scheduled for a 2020 release date.

Make no mistake, but Tokyo Ghoul is definitely Sui Ishida's best work. After the anime ended, one would probably think he’ll be working on a new series, but such is not the case at all.

From what we’ve gathered, Ishida is hard at work on a video game for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s called Jack Jeanne. Ishida provided several aspects of the game, and it’s set to hit the system come the year 2020.

Now, we understand the game is all about a girl who’s attending drama school, so don’t go in expecting a lot of blood and gore, here.

The name of the girl is Kisa Tachibana, and her plan is to break gender norms, it would seem. You see, the school forces females to play traditional female roles, while males must play traditionally male roles.

To break this norm, she goes in pretending as a boy, and she hopes no one will find out until after she has completed what she sets out to do.