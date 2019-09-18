Vegeta Goes Fishing In New Gameplay Video For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Vegeta goes fishing and even has time to fight some members of the Frieza Force in this new gameplay video for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot from this year's Tokyo Game Show.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

This year's Tokyo Game Show gave fans of the Dragon Ball series a bunch of surprises; from Bandai namco officially revealing thatwill be releasing on the 17th of January, to the developer also sharing the game's fantastic Collector's Edition and even showing off some gameplay.Sadly, those fans who weren't able to attend the Tokyo Game show were not able to watch the gameplay footage the developers shared; that is until now, as Bandai Namco finally decided to release gameplay forfor us mortals to enjoy.The gameplay footage that Bandai Namco released for CyberConnect2's upcominggive us a look at a couple of sidequests that Vegeta, wearing his classic Badman attire, goes on — which have him going fishing and even fighting some members of the Frieza Force.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.