BLUE LOCK Season 2 To Stream On Crunchyroll This October; First Full Trailer Revealed

At Anime Expo 2024 this weekend, it was announced that Blue Lock Season 2 will stream on Crunchyroll when it premieres in Japan this October 2024.

The highly anticipated second season of the sports-themed anime series is set to debut in Japan on October 5. Viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS will be able to stream it through the Crunchyroll platform in October as well.

based on the award-winning manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock follows Japan's quest to find an Ace Striker after a disastrous defeat in the 2018 World Cup. To do so, the Japan Football Union launches a controversial training program, known as Blue Lock.

Led by football enigma Jinpachi Ego, the program puts 300 young forwards in a prison-like institution where they undergo rigorous training to create "the world's greatest egotist striker." One of these forwards is high schooler Yoichi Isagi, a talented young player conflicted about his playing style.

Alongside the Crunchyroll premiere window, fans were treated to the first official trailer for Season 2 of Blue Lock. Animation production on Season 2 is performed by studio eightbit with Yuji Haibara acting as Chief Director and Shintaro Inokawa as director. Taku Kishimoto continues to handle series composition with Kenji Tanabe on Character Design and Jun Murayama returning for music.

Season 1 of the critically acclaimed anime series aired from October 2022 to March 2023. The official synopsis for the series reads:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

Season 1 consisted of 24 episodes, all of which can be streamed on Crunchyroll in various subs and dubs.

In addition to the anime series, Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- also recently released in theaters and is slowly making its debut globally. The film follows the events of Blue Lock through the perspective of Seishiro Nagi and acts as both a prequel and a side story that helps flesh out the anime before Season 2. The full synopsis reads:

That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known.



A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

Have you watched Blue Lock yet? Let us know your thoughts below!