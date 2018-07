CONFIRMED: Toei Reveals New Details ON DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY

It seems the mystery Saiyan revealed in the first teaser for December 2018's Dragon Ball Super anime film was a familiar face all along.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will feature the return of the Legendary Saiyan warrior. https://t.co/lJM4gQw8bA — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 9, 2018

Well, it seems the rumors were true. Broly will indeed be at the center of the Dragon Ball Super movie being released this December.A poster confirming the Legendary Saiyan's appearance leaked a few hours before Toei was set to make the reveal. The official title of the film is Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the tagline reads, "The greatest enemy, a Saiyan."And if you ever doubted the power of Dragon Ball in 2018, reassess your thinking. Shortly after Toei made the reveal, Broly's inclusion in the film became a Twitter moment.A new visual of the previously released poster was uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Super movie website as well.