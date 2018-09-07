Dragon Ball Super Headlines

CONFIRMED: Toei Reveals New Details ON DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY

It seems the mystery Saiyan revealed in the first teaser for December 2018's Dragon Ball Super anime film was a familiar face all along.

7/9/2018
Well, it seems the rumors were true. Broly will indeed be at the center of the Dragon Ball Super movie being released this December.

A poster confirming the Legendary Saiyan's appearance leaked a few hours before Toei was set to make the reveal. The official title of the film is Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the tagline reads, "The greatest enemy, a Saiyan."

And if you ever doubted the power of Dragon Ball in 2018, reassess your thinking. Shortly after Toei made the reveal, Broly's inclusion in the film became a Twitter moment.



A new visual of the previously released poster was uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Super movie website as well.
