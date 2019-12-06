All Of The YOU'RE MY PET And MARS Manga Series Are Now Available From ComiXology and Kodansha Comics

Both MARS and You're My Pet are officially back into circulation by making their digital debut. Read on about where you can read the entire runs of these popular shoujo and josei manga series today!

Superpopular motorcycle racer Rei and shy, neurotic art student Kira are worlds apart ... until one fateful day brings them together. Rei stumbles upon Kira in the harassing hands of her sleazy art teacher and saves the quiet girl from his clutches. And when the resident school pretty boy plants a kiss on a statue of Mars in the studio, Kira finds herself drawn in and even summons up the nerve to ask him to model for her!

Life was good for Sumire Iwaya ... until the day she discovers her boyfriend is cheating on her. She gets demoted at work and her life spirals toward the dumps. Things take a turn for the better when she crosses paths with Momo, a handsome-but-homeless guy with a colorful past who puts a bounce in her step and a shake in her hips. It takes two to tango, but when Sumire's first love reappears in her life, will this be the last waltz?

Long time manga fans rejoice! As a part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content, all 14 volumes of(Yayoi Ogawa), and all 15 volumes of(Fuyumi Soryo) are available and feature new covers.Right now Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Prime, and comiXology Unlimited members are able to read all of these volumes digitally at no additional cost. They are also available for purchase through comiXology and Kindle. ComiXology Originals have been having success this year working with Kodansha Comics by also bringing back and completing(Harold Sakuishi) and(Shuichi Shigeno) in English for the first time.received a live-action TV series adaptation in 2016 and then into a film afterwards in Japan. The synopsis for the series is as follows.was adapted into a Japanese television series in 2003 and again in 2017. The synopsis for the long running manga series is as follows.



You can check out MARS and You're My Pet on comiXology, Kindle, or Amazon Prime today!