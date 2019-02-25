ANGELS OF DEATH: Episode. 0 Manga Of The Series Is Set To Release

After the success of the original Angels Of Death manga series; Episode. 0 will be getting the manga treatment. Hit the jump to learn more!

" Back when he used to work at a prison, a meeting with a priest changed his life forever... The mysteries of Danny's past are revealed in this side story to the manga adaptation of Angels of Death !"

The original series began in 2017 and has been running in Kadokawa's Comic Gene, since. Excited for the first volume of episode. 0? Expect the first volume to ship on March 19th. Share your thoughts on the upcoming side story in the usual spot!

