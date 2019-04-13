BERSERK: Manga Set To Return After Eight Month Hiatus

After almost a year of waiting. The beloved manga, Berserk, is finally making its way back to stands! Hit the jump for all of the details!

After 8 months, Kentauro Muira's hit manga series Berserk, will finally be returning with brand new chapters! A recent announcement from Hakuhensha's Young Animal magazine reveals that the magazines’ ninth and tenth combined issues will be when the new chapter will be released; with a color page opening.

