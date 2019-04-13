 BERSERK: Manga Set To Return After Eight Month Hiatus
After almost a year of waiting. The beloved manga, Berserk, is finally making its way back to stands! Hit the jump for all of the details!

marvelfreek94 | 4/13/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com

After 8 months, Kentauro Muira's hit manga series Berserk, will finally be returning with brand new chapters! A recent announcement from Hakuhensha's Young Animal magazine reveals that the magazines’ ninth and tenth combined issues will be when the new chapter will be released; with a color page opening.
 



Finally, after months of waiting, after countless anime, video games and anime films, the story of Guts will continue with new and exciting tales in the medium he began in. Excited for the series return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and the series will publish it's latest chapter on April 26th!
