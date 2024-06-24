BLUE LOCK Season 2 Set To Premiere On October 5; New Cast Members Announced

The official PR account for the Blue Lock anime series has finally announced a premiere date for Season 2. We knew that the hit anime series would be returning for its sophomore season at some point in October, and now we have an exact date.

Blue Lock Season 2 will premiere on Saturday, October 5th in Japan at 11:30 p.m. on the nationwide TV Asahi network "IMAnimation" slot. The second season will be comprised of 14 episodes.

In addition to the premiere date, two more cast members were also announced:

Oliver Aiku voiced by Satoshi Hino

voiced by Satoshi Hino Shuto Sendo voiced by Akihisa Wakayama

They join previously announced cast members Eiji Mikami and Sho Hatano. Eiji Mikami will play Hiori, a highly skilled player with excellent ball-keeping skills and the ability to read his opponents' movements, while Sho Hatano will play Nanase Nijiro, who lacks any outstanding weapons or outstanding physical abilities but is a skilled striker.

Based on the award-winning, sports-themed manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock follows the Japanese Football Union as it starts up a controversial training program, known as Blue Lock, in preparation of the 2022 World Cup.

Led by football enigma Jinpachi Ego, the program puts 300 young forwards in a prison-like institution where they undergo rigorous training to create "the world's greatest egotist striker." One of these forwards is high schooler Yoichi Isagi, a talented young player conflicted about his playing style.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?