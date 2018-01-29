FAIRY TAIL Manga Creator Hiro Mashima Teases Details Of Planned New Work
On Saturday, Fairy Tail manga creator Hiro Mashima posted on Twitter some more details about his planned new work. Mashima said that while he was at the Angoulême International Comics Festival, "as expected, the most frequently asked question was about my new work."
"It will be a new form of fantasy"
"Jokes will be quite a challenge"
"Plue will make an appearance"
Mashima had posted on Twitter on December 31 that he will "work hard [to launch] a new serialization" this year. Check out the tweet down below:
The 45th Angoulême International Comics Festival awarded Mashima with the Fauve Special Award on Friday. Mashima attended the event, and the festival is hosting an exhibition dedicated to his work.
Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended on July 26th.
