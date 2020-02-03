FIRE IN HIS FINGERTIPS: A FLIRTY FIREMAN RAVISHES ME WITH HIS SMOLDERING GAZE VOL 1 Manga Out This Month
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me With His Smoldering Gaze is the first manga to come out under Ghost Ship. This imprint was originally aimed at women in Japan but this manga is also a fantastic book for couples to read.
The first volume of Kawano Tanishi's Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me With His Smoldering Gaze is releasing at the end of this month from Seven Seas Entertainment. Read on for details!
This new story is a romance tale about a flirty fireman and a cautious woman. A hopeful set-up from a girl name Ryo for her friend turns upside down when her fireman target finds the hots for her instead.
There was recently an anime adaptation of Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me With His Smoldering Gaze as well. In addition to this month's Volume 1 a second Volume will also see release from Seven Seas on June 16th, 2020.
Ryo tries to set up her strapping fireman friend Souma with a co-worker from her office, but her matchmaking efforts hit a brick wall. It turns out that Souma has the hots for Ryo instead! And when a fire breaks out in Ryo’s apartment, it’s Souma who comes to the rescue and the heat really gets turned up for the fiery couple!
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me With His Smoldering Gaze Vol. 1 will be available on March 31st, 2020 from Seven Seas Press and can be picked up for $13.99 here.
