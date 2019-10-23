HIGHSCHOOL DxD's Writer Ishibumi's Light Novel Series SLASHDOG Is Getting A Manga Adaptation
Earlier this week on Sunday, Highschool DxD writer Ichiei Ishibumi announced on his official Twitter account that his light novel series titled The Fallen Dog God -Slashdog- will be receiving a manga adaptation at the end of this year! The manga adaptation will be launching in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on December 26th! It has also been announced that Kikurage, the illustrator of the light novel series, will also be drawing for the manga.
Highschool DxD's writer Ichiei Ishibumi announced that his light novel series The Fallen Dog God -Slashdog- will be receiving a manga adaptation! Hit the jump for more details!
Here is the official tweet from Ichiei announcing the news:
Ishibumi originally wrote the first volume of the story in 2006, before his more popular High School DxD series took off, back then the novel was then titled Slash/Dog. That series did not last long and only received one volume, then later on Ishibumi revived the series with a new first volume in November 2017, with the new title of Daten no Inugami -Slashdog- High School DxD Universe. It has been going strong as Kadokawa published the third volume for the series last December.
The Fallen Dog God -Slashdog- is in the same universe as High School DxD, but is a prequel and is set years before the events of that series. The story is described as:
The Fallen Dog God -Slashdog- Synopsis: Tobio Ikuse is a high school student that is reeling from an incident that caused the disappearance of his childhood friends. One day, he is attacked by beings known as "Utsusemi," but is rescued by Natsume, one of his missing friends. Together with Natsume and another girl named Vali, he races to find out the cause of his friends' disappearance.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a fan of Ichiei Ishibumi's work? Have you read this series or are you going to pick it up? Let us know your answers to the questions down below and stay tuned for more manga news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]