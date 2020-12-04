LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT VOLUME 2: The Next Chapter In Shojo Beat's Romance Manga Arrives Next Month

Shojo Beat is publishing the newest volume of mangaku Io Sakisaka's latest title, Love Me, Love Me Not: Volume 2. Releasing in less than a month, fans can get their pre-order in now. Check it out below!

Shojo Beat is releasing new manga titles despite the current quarantine situation (unlike some comic book distributers). One of these is the new installment of the romantic novel Love Me, Love Me Not.

Mangaku Io Sakisaka is the creator of the manga -- handling both the story and the art for the series. The newest release is 184 pages, and will launch on May 5th, just under a month from now.

Love triangles can be a handful but this book surpasses that with drawing four people into a complicated romantic box. Fans are able to enjoy Love Me, Love Me Not: Volume 2 for $9.99.

Is Love Me, Love Me Not: Volume 2 something that you see yourself picking up? Check out the cover art and the synopsis for the book below

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Yuna has fallen in love with Rio, but he has feelings for Akari that he’s never been able to express. While Yuna keeps his secret, Akari makes a move on the person she’s interested in.