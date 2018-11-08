MangaGamer Announces Upcoming Visual Novel Release Slate At Otakon

During their Otakon panel on Friday, MangaGamer revealed four of its upcoming releases, three of which are R rated visual novels. Now, we've got the opening videos and the details below, so check them out!

High schooler Rin was out buying a snack in her hometown's shopping district when her surroundings suddenly transform. She should know this area well, but the unreadable letters on the signs and the strange language the people spoke made things completely unrecognizable! ...Just then, Ruka, a girl so cute she could be an idol, appeared and extended a helping hand. This is the story, pure and sometimes frustrating, of two girls intertwined by their fumbling efforts to communicate.

In this brand new title from the creators of Fashioning Little Miss Lonesome, players take on the role of Kawai Marika, a princess from a sex-positive world full of magic that places no value on chastity. She's teleported directly to Japan with one goal in mind: to score a husband from another world both for her own enjoyment, and to help bring new ideas and culture back to her own nation. As Marika, players will take the lead in the pursuit of two men who catch her upon arrival – the level-headed worrywart, Agatsuma Kaoru, and the considerate show-off, Takai Ryuusei. The power to choose and seduce either rests entirely in your hands!

Ever since the skies were conquered, mankind has dreamed of soaring even higher out into space. Few have looked up at the stars without dreaming of rocketing off into the heavens, and that's all the more true for the members of Byakko, a small rocket club at Amanoshima Academy, a prestigious academy renowned for its aerospace curriculum. Together, their team faces the challenge of winning the Max 5 competition, a competition to construct the highest soaring rocket under five meters tall, with past winners reaching altitudes of over 35 and 41 kilometers! Everyone around them expects them to fail, but can they achieve liftoff by summer's end? With passions and excitement running high, what other catalysts are waiting to ignite in this award-winning tale of hard science, real engineering, friendship, and perseverance?

When Kyouhei Yanase's everyday life is interrupted by the invasion of an intergalactic menace, Dai-Lust, he chases after his fleeing classmate, Sayuka, only to find her ducking into an alley to jill off so she can transform into the magical superhero, Escalayer! With her powers awakened, she makes quick work of the initial invaders, but the threat to Earth is far from vanquished! In order to defend the planet and defeat the evil Dai-Lust, Kyouhei must power up her Dynamic ba-Dump Dynamo with hotter and more scandalous acts to develop and enhance her powers! Saving the world from extraterrestrial invaders has never been this hard and exciting!

Which of these titles are you going to pick up?