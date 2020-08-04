NOT YOUR IDOL VOLUME 1: The New Psychological Suspense Series Will be Available Next Month

The massive delays and closings have effected comic book fans in a big way as Diamond Distributors has been shut down. Despite that, there is still a massive amount of manga titles headed our way next month, with Viz Media announcing nearly two dozen releases alone.
One of the books is called Not Your Idol: Volume One, which is written and drawn by Aoi Makino (Ao no Tsubasa). Shojo Beat's first volume contains 176 pages and is priced at under ten dollars -- making it a pretty good deal for manga fans.
Not Your Idol: Volume One is due out May 5th, which sets it as one of the first titles to be launched next month. The story follows a pop idol who changes her gender image to hide her identity after surviving an attack.
Is this a title you'll be checking out? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis for Not Your Idol: Volume One below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
After that day, she stopped being a girl. In the wake of an assault, Nina Kamiyama, a former idol in the group Pure Club, shuns her femininity and starts dressing as a boy. At high school she keeps to herself, but fellow student Hikaru Horiuchi realizes who she is. What secrets is she keeping? The shocking drama starts.
Not Your Idol: Volume One
is now available for $9.99 and can be purchased here.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]