NOT YOUR IDOL VOLUME 1: The New Psychological Suspense Series Will be Available Next Month

There are many May Highlight manga titles that Viz Media has announced, one of which is called Not Your Idol. The new book from Aoi Makino explores gender identity via a pop star's story. Check it out!

The massive delays and closings have effected comic book fans in a big way as Diamond Distributors has been shut down. Despite that, there is still a massive amount of manga titles headed our way next month, with Viz Media announcing nearly two dozen releases alone.

One of the books is called Not Your Idol: Volume One, which is written and drawn by Aoi Makino (Ao no Tsubasa). Shojo Beat's first volume contains 176 pages and is priced at under ten dollars -- making it a pretty good deal for manga fans.

Not Your Idol: Volume One is due out May 5th, which sets it as one of the first titles to be launched next month. The story follows a pop idol who changes her gender image to hide her identity after surviving an attack.

Is this a title you'll be checking out? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis for Not Your Idol: Volume One below

After that day, she stopped being a girl. In the wake of an assault, Nina Kamiyama, a former idol in the group Pure Club, shuns her femininity and starts dressing as a boy. At high school she keeps to herself, but fellow student Hikaru Horiuchi realizes who she is. What secrets is she keeping? The shocking drama starts.