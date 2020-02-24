ROLL OVER AND DIE: I WILL FIGHT FOR MY ORDINARY LIFE WITH MY LOVE AND CURSED SWORD Gets Seven Seas Licensing
The licensing announcements continue as Seven Seas Entertainment has now announced that in addition to picking up Cutie and the Beast as we announced earlier today the company will also be publishing another manga title this year. Roll Over and Die: I Will Fight for my Ordinary Life with my Love and Cursed Sword! is the newest announced title to come from Seven Seas so we thought we'd give you guys a break down on it.
The story of the manga follows femme hero Flamme as she tries to navigate through life and love despite having poor stats. She was prophesized to one day bring an end to the tyrannous Demon King but her skills are lacking to the point where her party sells her into slavery. Ultimately this unfortunate adventure awakens a sense of adventure in the heroine as she journeys with her loving woman at her side.
Flamme Apricot would’ve been content to live her entire life in her little village in peace. Unfortunately for her, a god prophesied she would be the one to defeat the Demon King--and Flamme, with her terrible stats and useless abilities, has known nothing but misery ever since.
Her life hits rock bottom when the hero’s party, fed up with dragging her dead weight along, decides to sell her off into slavery to get rid of her. But a brush with death finally awakens something in Flamme--rather than ending, her story might just be getting started. And this time, instead of a traitorous party, she has a woman she loves by her side.
Roll Over and Die: I Will Fight For My Ordinary Life With My Love and Cursed Sword will be available to purchase on October 27th, 2020 for a ticket price of $13.99 in the U.S. and $17.99 in Canada.
