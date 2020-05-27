SEKIRO SIDE STORY: HANBEI THE UNDYING -- Yen Press Releasing SHADOWS DIE TWICE Manga Prequel Next Month

Yen Press is releasing a manga prequel to the hit video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice called Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying. Check out the details on the new manga ahead of its release below!

Gamespot awarded the 2019 Game of the Year Award to FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In celebration of the hit video game, Yen Press is releasing multiple tie-in books this year.

The first is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks, which is precisely what it sounds like, though we will go into further detail on that in another article. We'll be focusing on the upcoming June title first, Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying.

Fans of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are familiar with the character of Hanbei the Undying, and those who appreciate him will definitely want to pick up this new title. Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying is a prequel to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that explores the character of Hanbei and who he was before crossing paths with The Wolf.

Will you be picking up Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying next month? Check out the cover image and synopsis below and be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom!

Life beyond death...A foolish notion with which to deceive oneself. But what happens when death does not come?

Hanbei the Undying has lived longer than most, yet he's found no sense of purpose along the way-no reason to swing his blade. With a history vaster than most could hope to comprehend, it's only natural to wonder: Who exactly was he before he met the Wolf? Find out in this must-read tale for fans of FromSoftware's hit game SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice!



Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying releases on June 23rd, 2020. You can pre-order your copy here for $15.00.