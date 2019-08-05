SEVEN DEADLY SINS: The Conclusion Of The Manga Is Fast Approaching
With 310 chapters, about 40 volumes, and a hugely successful anime series, Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins is set to publish its final chapter, this summer. The announcement came from Kadokawa's Weekly Shonen magazine; in a recent interview, Suzuki stated that he intended to use the ending he created from the very beginning and that it would be an ending worthy enought ot be considered shonen. The series originally began in 2012 and has about 36 volumes, as of now.
Hit manga series, Seven Deadly Sins, is quickly reaching its end. Hit the jump to learn what and when the final chapters will be coming.
Excited for this teased epic conclusion? Hoping to get the conclusion soon? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Seven Deady Sins will be publishing its conclusion on May 15th.
