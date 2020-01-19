 SPACE BATTLESHIP TIRAMISU: Announces End In 3 Chapters
SPACE BATTLESHIP TIRAMISU: Announces End In 3 Chapters

The fun and funny space manga series, Space Battleship Tiramisu, has annnounced its upcoming conclusion in just a few chapters. Hit the jump to learn more!

When a young ace pilot finds himself in a situation where he genuinely cannot sand the presence of other people, he does what any logical person of his age would do; locks himself in his ship, even sleeping and eating inside of it! Space Battleship Tiramisu was created by Satoshi Miyakawa and Kei Ito withing the pages of Shintosha's Kurage Bunch magazine. The series has been going on since 2015 and has had 9 compiled volumes, two manga sereis and a stage play.


Now, it has been announced that the long running manga series would be coming to an end in just three chapters. With the series just releasing its 99th chapter; it is nice to see everything wrapping up with a nice bow. Sad to see the series end? Hoping there may be more one day? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
