STAR WARS REBELS: New Manga Title From Yen Press And Lucasfilm Is Set To Release This Year

Disney XD has a popular 3D animated series called Star Wars Rebels and now Yen Press has teamed up with Lucasfilm to release a manga adaptation of the show. Read on for full details on the upcoming book!

We have exciting news for Star Wars fans as the galaxy far, far away is headed for a brand new manga title! Star Wars Rebels is releasing this year from Yen Press, in addition to Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan.

Focusing on Star Wars Rebels, the manga is an adaptation of the hit animated series of the same name that airs on Disney XD. With both story and art from Akira Aoki, the story focuses on Ezra, Kanan, Chopper, and the rest of the rebel team that makes up the crew of Ghost, a starship.

While there is no release date set for the book yet, Yen Press has confirmed that it will be releasing in 2020. As soon as we have updated information on the release date, we'll be sure to update you so keep your eyes peeled!

What are your thoughts? Will you be checking out Star Wars Rebels? Check out the cover art and synopsis below and be sure to share your thoughts in the usual place!

Set during an era when the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a fledgling rebellion against the Empire begins to take form.

Star Wars Rebels takes place in the area surrounding the planet Lothal, where the Galactic Empire battles against Ezra, a teenage con artist with latent Force abilities, Kanan, one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, and the rest of the ragtag rebels on board the starship Ghost.



