THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND VOLUME 3: Kousuke Oono's Yakuza Comedy Continues With New Book

Viz Signature is releasing the latest in their yakuza comedy series - the 160 page The Way of the Househusband Volume 3. While the book releases in over a month, fans can currently pre-order their copies!

Fans of wild comedies with ridiculous plots will be excited to check out The Way of the Househusband. The plot follows an ex-yakuza member who gets married and becomes a househusband. There have already been two volumes of the series released by Viz Signature, but the third is due for release next month.

In this installment of the wacky manga series, the househusband himself using his only skills to get a part time job in order to provide a present to his wife. The silly series is created by Kousuke Oono and though the new book won't be out for some time, fans are able to pre-order the book already.

Of the many titles Viz Signature has, The Way of the Househusband is one of the most out there in terms of story. The Immortal Dragon's adventures as a regular man certainly make for interesting and hilarious plots.

What are your thoughts on the third volume of The Way of the Househusband? Will you be adding this book to your manga collection? Let us know what you think in the comments and be sure to check out the cover art and synopsis for the title below!

The Immortal Dragon, once the fiercest member of the yakuza, is now a married man devoted to supporting his loving wife—as a househusband! But when the gangster-turned-homemaker needs to make some quick cash to buy her a present, he turns to the only skills he knows—and gets his first part-time job! The cozy yakuza comedy continues!