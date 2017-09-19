Viz Media Announces English-Language "TOKYO GHOUL: RE" Manga Release Date
October is being lined up as a big month for Tokyo Ghoul in North America. Funimation has announced that Tokyo Ghoul: Live Action is coming to select theaters 10/16-22 with English subs. Viz Media has announced that horror/action manga series Tokyo Ghoul: Re is scheduled for October 17th. We have the image for what the new manga will look like, followed by a synopsis and some comments from the editor of the series and the trailer for the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film!
With Halloween coming soon lots of big things have been planned coming up for the Tokyo Ghoul franchise! Hit the jump to get all the details!
The sequel series, by Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida, will be published in print and digital editions under the VIZ Signature imprint. It's rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens; Volume 1 will cost $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN. The series will also be available digitally via VIZ.com and the VIZ Manga App, as well as from the Nook, Kobo, Kindle, iBooks, comiXology, and Google Play Store. Subsequent volumes will be published in English on a bi-monthly basis.
The sequel series first launched in Japan''s Weekly Shonen Jump back in October 2014 and there are currently 12 volumes in print. Prior to the announcement from Viz, Americans had to rely on illegal scantilations to read the title.
Tokyo Ghoul: RE Synopsis:
In TOKYO GHOUL: RE, the Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organization fighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?
Pancha Diaz the Editor for the series has this to say about the manga, "Fans will not want to miss this riveting sequel, with its cast of colorful new characters and familiar favorites in a story that dives further into the lore of TOKYO GHOUL.” He then also said “Follow the Qs Squad this fall as they take on the lethal and often unpredictable attributes of the Ghouls they are charged with hunting!”
Here is the trailer for the Live-Action of Tokyo Ghoul for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the article? Are you excited for all the things coming in October for the the Tokyo Ghoul franchise? Do you like the anime or the manga better? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!
Tokyo Ghoul Synopsis:
Riddled with gripping fight scenes and tasteful gore, this adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul brings the popular manga series to life like never before.
Buried in books and a quiet life, Ken Kaneki is all but dead to the world in an age where flesh-eating ghouls live among us. But when his only chance for survival is an organ donation that turns him into a ghoul-human hybrid, he finds sanctuary at Anteiku—a café run by the people he once considered monsters. Targeted by anti-ghoul forces, this safe house is up against a hunger more sickening than their own. When their most innocent members are threatened by humanity’s taste for vengeance, Kaneki will risk life and limb to protect the very world that changed his own.
