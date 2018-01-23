VIZ MEDIA Officially Has Licensed The RWBY Manga Anthology Series
Today Viz Media announced that they have licensed the RWBY Official Manga Anthology series! In good new for fans, The first volume Red Like Roses, is slated for a summer 2018 release. While the second is slated for later in 2018 as well. The details on the remaining volumes are to be announced at a later date.
The RWBY Official Manga Anthology series consists of four volumes, each with a collection of more than manga short stories centering on a different main character: Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long. Each volume also includes messages from the voice actors, as well as notes from RWBY character designer Ein Lee and other another anthology illustrators. Lee also drew the covers for the manga.
The RWBY can be described as:
The original RWBY web animated series by Rooster Teeth and the late creator Monty Oum follows four girls with unique weapons and powers who are training to hunt supernatural "Creatures of Grimm."
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Japan licensed the original web animated series for distribution and merchandising in Japan. Theaters in Japan have been screening episodes — dubbed with an all-star Japanese cast — in batches since November 2015, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases. The fourth volume played in Japanese theaters in October, and Rooster Teeth is releasing the fifth volume soon.
Shirow Miwa debuted a manga adaptation in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2015 and ended it last February. Viz Media will be publishing the manga in English.
