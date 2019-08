New EVANGELION 3.0+1.0 Teaser Trailer Released Online

The official website for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 (Shin Evangelion Gekij┼Ź-ban :||) has uploaded teaser trailer "2.5" which features a first look at the revitalized Unit-08. The trailer is nearly identical to the previously released trailer , except for the brief shot of Unit-08. Anime Mojo shared the first teaser for the project way back in July 2018 The third film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. was released in 2012, meaning mecha fans will have waited 8 years for the films to finally be completed when 3.0+1.0 hits Japanese theaters in June 2020.The new films are the second "retelling" of the original 26-episode TV anime series that wrapped in 1996. Two compilation films followed in 1997 before the new tetralogy kicked off in 2007 with Evangelion 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone.