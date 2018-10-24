A STORY OF A GIRL THAT WAS UNABLE TO BECOME A MAGE Wins Project ANIMA's Isekai Category
The fantasy light novel series written by Yuzuki Akasaka, A Story of a Girl that was Unable to Become a Mage or Mahoutsukai ni Narenakatta Onnanoko no Hanashi, has won Project ANIMA's Isekai category. The J.C.Staff studio will be adapting this novel into anime form and will be out in 2020, we don't know the format yet, it could be TV, web or other.
Mahoutsukai ni Narenakatta Onnanoko no Hanashi has won Project ANIMA's Isekai Category, meaning it will receive an anime adaptation. Here is more information.
The novel has been published via Estar since March 31st and serves as a sequel to Isekai datte Salaryman wa Iru, another novel by Yuzuki and finalized on February 12. DeNa, Nippon Culturual Broadcasting, Inc., Sotsu and MBS produce Project ANIMA. Satelight won the sci-fi category and the other winner, which is the kids and game category, will be revealed in March.
