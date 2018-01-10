 AKANESASU SHOUJO Releases Its Opening Theme Music Video
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

AKANESASU SHOUJO Releases Its Opening Theme Music Video

AKANESASU SHOUJO Releases Its Opening Theme Music Video

Studios DandeLion Animation Studio and Jumonji's brand-new action school sci-fi anime series, The Girl in Twilight, has released its Opening theme song for everyone to enjoy. Here is more information.

MemoAcebo | 10/1/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official opening theme for the upcoming series, The Girl in Twilight, has been uploaded and is now available for everyone to see.

The video is 1.28 minutes long and focuses on dramatic shots of the characters we will see in the series. There is not much revealed on story points or plot, the video has serious music on top of close up shots.

Jin Tamamura is directing the series, Yuuichi Abe helps with directing actions as well, HIroto Morishita is the sound director and Shougo Yasukawa writes the script and series composition.

The opening theme is Soranetarium by MICHI and the ending theme is Kowarekake no Radio by Ami Wajima.

The voice cast is the following:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Asuka Tsuchimiya
Nao Touyama as Mia Silverstone
Marina Inoue as Chloe Morisu
Ami Koshimizu as Nana Nanase
Lynn as Yuu Tounaka



October, 2018. Girls who live in a provincial city perform a certain ritual. The girls are in the "Crystal Radio Club." It is an interest circle that Asuka Tsuchimiya, a girl known for her cheerfulness, started with friends in her high school. That ritual was considered just an urban legend. However, with several conditions coincidentally falling into place, it stops being fun and games...
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...