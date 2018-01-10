AKANESASU SHOUJO Releases Its Opening Theme Music Video
The official opening theme for the upcoming series, The Girl in Twilight, has been uploaded and is now available for everyone to see.
Studios DandeLion Animation Studio and Jumonji's brand-new action school sci-fi anime series, The Girl in Twilight, has released its Opening theme song for everyone to enjoy. Here is more information.
The video is 1.28 minutes long and focuses on dramatic shots of the characters we will see in the series. There is not much revealed on story points or plot, the video has serious music on top of close up shots.
Jin Tamamura is directing the series, Yuuichi Abe helps with directing actions as well, HIroto Morishita is the sound director and Shougo Yasukawa writes the script and series composition.
The opening theme is Soranetarium by MICHI and the ending theme is Kowarekake no Radio by Ami Wajima.
The voice cast is the following:
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Asuka Tsuchimiya
Nao Touyama as Mia Silverstone
Marina Inoue as Chloe Morisu
Ami Koshimizu as Nana Nanase
Lynn as Yuu Tounaka
October, 2018. Girls who live in a provincial city perform a certain ritual. The girls are in the "Crystal Radio Club." It is an interest circle that Asuka Tsuchimiya, a girl known for her cheerfulness, started with friends in her high school. That ritual was considered just an urban legend. However, with several conditions coincidentally falling into place, it stops being fun and games...
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]