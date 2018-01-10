AKANESASU SHOUJO Releases Its Opening Theme Music Video

The official opening theme for the upcoming series, The Girl in Twilight, has been uploaded and is now available for everyone to see.



The video is 1.28 minutes long and focuses on dramatic shots of the characters we will see in the series. There is not much revealed on story points or plot, the video has serious music on top of close up shots.



Jin Tamamura is directing the series, Yuuichi Abe helps with directing actions as well, HIroto Morishita is the sound director and Shougo Yasukawa writes the script and series composition.



The opening theme is Soranetarium by MICHI and the ending theme is Kowarekake no Radio by Ami Wajima.



The voice cast is the following:



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Asuka Tsuchimiya

Nao Touyama as Mia Silverstone

Marina Inoue as Chloe Morisu

Ami Koshimizu as Nana Nanase

Lynn as Yuu Tounaka





October, 2018. Girls who live in a provincial city perform a certain ritual. The girls are in the "Crystal Radio Club." It is an interest circle that Asuka Tsuchimiya, a girl known for her cheerfulness, started with friends in her high school. That ritual was considered just an urban legend. However, with several conditions coincidentally falling into place, it stops being fun and games...