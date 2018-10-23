Animation Director KEIICHIRO KIMURA Has Passed Away

Famed animation director, Keiichiro Kimura has passed away. His works included hit series such as Tiger Mask and Speed Racer. Hit the jump for details.

Toei Animation made a monumental decision in hired a man named Keiichiro Kimura. What they, in the company, probably didn't know at the time was that Kimura would help create some of the most fun and influential anime of the era. Kimura was the key animator for some shows such as Speed Racer, Casshern Sins and Lupin the Third. He then moved on to being animation director for such shows as Cyborg 009 and Tiger Mask. While Kimura's name may not be the most iconic overseas, it is without a doubt that he contributed to some of the most impactful anime of our time. it was recently announced that he had passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 80.







