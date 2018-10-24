ASHITA SEKAI GA OWARU TOSHITEMO Reveals The Main Voice Cast
The official Ashita Sekai Ga website has shared the main voice cast members for the upcoming anime film, Ashita Sekai ga Owaru Toshitemo. This movie will premiere in Japan on January 25, 2019. The actors consist of: Yuuki Kaji, Maaya Uchida, Yoshiki Nakajima, Sayaka Senbongi, Aoi Yuuki and Inori Minase. Below you can find a group shot of the actors.
Yuuhei Sakuragi is both directing and writing the script for the movie and Aimyon has theme song performances. There is no information on other staff members. The main characters in the story are Kotori Izumi and Shin Hazama, that will be the couple of the movie.
The movie has Shin's mother die when he is young and Kotori watches him from afar. However, when they enter their third year in High School, things take a turn, the introduction video states "another 'me' appears from another Japan." Cryptic as it can be.
