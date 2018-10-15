BAKUMATSU: New Series Reveals Episode Number listing!

Smartphone game, Bakumatsu, is getting the anime treatment and the episode amount of the recently premiered series has been revealed. Hit the jump for more.

"T he heroine is in Kyoto for sightseeing when she receives a mysterious pocket watch from a man. The heroine wears the watch and passes through a shrine's torii gate, and she is transported to "another" Bakumatsu era 150 years ago during the final years of the Edo period. The heroine must then try to find a way back home to the present."

The story seems to really take beats from the more young adult format of story telling, but there is a decent amount of science fiction adn action to balance out the inevitable romance. This is maintly due to the fact that the smartphone game is set up as more of a romance game while the series will before sci-fi action.

The series has recently announced how many episodes we can expect from the series as well! The series will have 12 episodes and also a two part home video release! The first box set will be released on January 30th and the second will be released on April 24th of next year. THe series has recently premiered in Japan on October 4th and has been airing on Crunchyroll as it airs as well! Excited for the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Smartphone games are definitely getting a more traditional anime treatment as of late. It is becoming a much more prominent way to further a story with these games as a lot of them have very exciting and intricate stories.One such story comes from the smrtphone game. The story of the game is as follows;