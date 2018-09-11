CIRCLET PRINCESS Shares Its First Promotional Video And Key Visual

The official DMM pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 46 second promotional video of the upcoming sci-fi sports anime series Circlet Princess. The video introduces the character that will appear in the show along with their voice actors and gives a few action scenes where the animation style the show will take is previewed. The series has a January 2019 release date.



Hideki Tachibana is directing, saitom is the original character designer, Kazuyuki Yamayoshi helps with character design and Nachi Kio is under series compostion. The voice cast is the following: Mai Gotou as Nina Avelin, kaori Mizuhashi as Ayumu Aizawa, Hitomi Nabatame as Reina Kuroda, Saki Nakajima as Miyuki Kasahara and Juri Nagatsuma as Yuuka Sasaki.



Lantis is producing the series and Silve Link is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime is titled Circlet Princess: First Bout and is based on the game titled Circlet Princess. The manga has been publishing since January 27, 2018, it is written and drawn by Ponkotsu Works and Dengeki Maoh does the serialization. The game is a web browser project that was developed by DMM Games.





