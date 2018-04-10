CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RESURRECTION Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action military drama anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, has released a new promotional video where it shows off new scenes. Here is more information.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video for the upcoming anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection.



The video teases the action to come, reveals new characters and tries not to give many plot points away, however, if you want zero spoilers, we suggest you don't watch it.



The video also reveals the film will have a roadshow and it will be giving away a mini story booklet with a drawing. This package, which will cost 1,500 yen, will be out on October 6.



The movie is directed by Gorou Taniguchi, Yoshio Ookouchi is under series composition, Hiroyuki chiba is the director of photography and CLAMP did the original character design.



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection has a release date of February 2019.





