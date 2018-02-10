CONCEPTION Anime Series Has Released A New Promotional Video
The official CONCEPTION TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video for the upcoming first season.
Studio Gonzo's upcoming harem magic fantasy anime series, Conception, has released a new promotional video for the first season. Here is more information on the series' cast and staff.
The video shows our protagonist, Itsuki Yuge, slashing away his opponents while giving us dramatic shots of supporting character, Mahiru Konatsuki.
The networks transmitting the show are: Sun TV, BS 11 and TOKYO MX. The series will be airing every Tuesday, broadcast times may vary.
The series will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Shinichirou Ootsuka (original creator) is supervising the project, Manami Numakura and nano perform theme songs.
The opening theme is Star light, Star bright by nano and the ending theme is Desires by Manami Numakura.
The voice cast is the following:
Yuuki Ono as Itsuki Yuge
Emiri Katou as Mahiru Konatsuki
Yukiyo Fujii as Yuzuha
Aya Endou as Arie
Saki Fujita as Femiruna
Here is an introduction given by the channel:
The magical world "Granbania" eroded by "kegare". Yuuki Ikki summoned by the Earth (Sora) to pursue scratching challenges her favorite ceremony with "12 constellation shrine maidens" in order to make "child of the star" birth.
"To fulfill our mission ... give birth to my child!"
