CONCEPTION Anime Series Has Released A New Promotional Video

Studio Gonzo's upcoming harem magic fantasy anime series, Conception , has released a new promotional video for the first season. Here is more information on the series' cast and staff.

The official CONCEPTION TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video for the upcoming first season.



The video shows our protagonist, Itsuki Yuge, slashing away his opponents while giving us dramatic shots of supporting character, Mahiru Konatsuki.



The networks transmitting the show are: Sun TV, BS 11 and TOKYO MX. The series will be airing every Tuesday, broadcast times may vary.

The series will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Shinichirou Ootsuka (original creator) is supervising the project, Manami Numakura and nano perform theme songs.

The opening theme is Star light, Star bright by nano and the ending theme is Desires by Manami Numakura.

The voice cast is the following:

Yuuki Ono as Itsuki Yuge

Emiri Katou as Mahiru Konatsuki

Yukiyo Fujii as Yuzuha

Aya Endou as Arie

Saki Fujita as Femiruna



Here is an introduction given by the channel: