DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals Its Second Promotional Video, Poster And Music Theme
The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.36 minute promotional video of the upcoming fantasy action anime film Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion or DanMachi: Arrow of the Orion. This new trailer gives first looks at various scenes of the movie, it shows the battles that the protagonists will take place in and shows fan favorite characters like Bell and Hestia.
Staff
Director: Sakura Shigeru
Screenplay: Fujio Omori
Character design: Shigeki Kimoto
Music: Keiji Inoue
Animation production: J.C.STAFF
Produced by: EGG FIRM SB Creative
Distribution: Warner Bros. Movie
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel
Inori Minase as Hestia
Maaya Sakamoto as Artemis
Saori Oonishi as Ais Wallenstein
Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde
Saori Hayami as Ryu Lion
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Welf Crozzo
The new theme song revealed is "Onaji Sora no Shita de" or "Under the same sky" by Yuka Iguchi. The poster attached to the promotional video has the main characters ready for action as we can see Bell, Lili, Welf, Hermes and Ryu in the bottom. Hestai and Artemis are bigger in the background.
This movie serves as a sequel to the OVA that was released in December 7, 2016, which has the characters go to a hot spring and battle creatures to their return from the 18th floor of the dungeon. The movie is a prequel to the series' second season airing next year.
DanMachi: Arrow of the Orion hits theaters on February 15, 2019
