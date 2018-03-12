DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals Its Second Promotional Video, Poster And Music Theme

The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.36 minute promotional video of the upcoming fantasy action anime film Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion or DanMachi: Arrow of the Orion. This new trailer gives first looks at various scenes of the movie, it shows the battles that the protagonists will take place in and shows fan favorite characters like Bell and Hestia.



Staff

Director: Sakura Shigeru

Screenplay: Fujio Omori

Character design: Shigeki Kimoto

Music: Keiji Inoue

Animation production: J.C.STAFF

Produced by: EGG FIRM SB Creative

Distribution: Warner Bros. Movie



Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel