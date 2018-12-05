DARLING IN THE FRANXX Zero-Two Has Made The Cover Of Newtype Magazine
Earlier this week over on Twitter the official account for Darling In The Franxx announced the news that Zero-Two from Darling In The Franxx would be on the front cover of the Newtype magazine. Check out Zero-Two and the front cover of the magazine down below:
Darling In The Franxx is one of this seasons most popular anime shows so it's no surprise that Zero-Two would be on the front cover Newtypes June issue of this year.
Darling In The Franxx has been making a big impact on both the anime and manga fronts. Earlier this week there was also the announcement that the manga series had reached the milestone of over 400,000 copies sold. If you want to check out the full article, click here.
The story for the anime and manga is described as:
In a post-apocalyptic future humanity is under constant threat from giant creatures known as klaxosaurs which are sub-divided into at least four categories based on their size: "Conrad"[b], "Mohorovičić"[c], "Gutenberg"[d], and "(Super) Lehmann" [e]. Pushed to the brink of annihilation, the mysterious organization known as "APE" has led the remnants of humanity to abandon the earth's surface for the relative safety of mobile fortress-cities known as Plantations. To defend the Plantations, children called Parasites are raised to pilot giant mecha known as Franxx in boy-girl pairs. Hiro, a former pilot-candidate prodigy, can no longer synchronize with his partner and they both fail to complete the training program. While skipping his class's graduation ceremony, Hiro encounters Zero Two, an infamous Franxx pilot with klaxosaur blood and red horns. After Zero Two's partner dies during a klaxosaur attack, Hiro volunteers to become her new partner, or "darling."
What are your thoughts on the cover? Are you going to be grabbing yourself a copy of the cover? Let us know who you think should be on the next cover by leaving a comment down below!
